Odessa region returned to stabilization blackouts

MOSCOW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. The Odessa region is returning to stabilization blackouts, the Ukrainian energy holding DTEK reported.
“The limits on electricity consumption in the Odessa region, which was provided by NPC Ukrenergo, will allow returning to the schedules of stabilization shutdowns from 07:00 on January 19,” the website of DTEK Odessa Electric Grids says.
Kyiv switched to stabilization blackouts

In the Dnepropetrovsk region, according to the company, emergency blackouts continue for the fifth day.
Earlier, DTEK reported that Kyiv switched from emergency to stabilization power outages on Thursday.
Attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure of the Russian Armed Forces began on October 10 – two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, behind which, according to the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian special services stand. The strikes are carried out on energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout the country. In December, Volodymyr Zelensky said that it was now impossible to completely restore the energy system of Ukraine.
Emergency blackouts introduced in three regions of Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

