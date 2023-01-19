Italy registers fifth week with decrease in income due to Covid-19 | News

Italy registers for the fifth consecutive week a decrease in the number of admissions of patients with Covid-19, the Federation of Health Facilities of this European country (Fiaso) reported this Wednesday.

According to Fiaso statistics, hospitalizations fell by 19 percent in the last week, in stark contrast to the 9.0 percent drop recorded the previous week.

The most notable was the 44 percent decrease in the number of admissions with patients in intensive care, while the number of people in hospital common rooms was reduced, with a decrease of 17 percent.

Currently, 346,912 people are isolated in their homes, while 6,421 are in health centers and present symptoms.

Data from the Gimbe Foundation, dedicated to health studies, revealed that in the last week the cases of the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus fell by 38.2 percent, with 84,060 new infections being registered.

Regarding deaths, between January 6 and 12, 576 people died due to causes associated with Covid-19, 25.7 percent less than the previous week.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



