MOSCOW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the British edition of the Daily Mail had to agree with the statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about the weakness of the Readers of the British edition of the Daily Mail had to agree with the statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about the weakness of the United States

The day before, at a press conference in Moscow , the head of Russian diplomacy said that Washington did not have enough strength to contain Moscow and Beijing

03:29 Media: the United States justified the refusal to transfer Abrams tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine with logistics problems

“Perhaps this is true, and that is why the US is trying to start an all-out war with Russia in Europe, hoping that the NATO countries will do their dirty work so that the States can freely go one on one with China . Call it the last step of globalism if you want, but I don’t see it ending well for the West,” commented Reverend.IMJolly.

“America has never been able to win a war on its own. Despite all their equipment, they have zero ingenuity,” said lostsoulyuy.

“Well, he’s right. America today has no chance,” wrote Magnum_PI.

“He’s right. The US is a weakening superpower. My heart breaks when I say this, but it’s true. Most Americans are lazy, gullible fools,” Greg lamented.

“He’s really right. The US couldn’t handle a bunch of people on camels in Afghanistan,” MathsStats sneered.

“Given that the US has never won the wars it fought on its own, he may be right,” Liam12345 summed up.

Earlier, the US State Department said that it considers China as its only rival, which not only intends to change the existing world order, but also builds up economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to achieve this goal.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called it the goal of protecting people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years. For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for bloody crimes against civilians in Donbass.