MOSCOW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern explained the resignation by saying that she did not have enough “reserves in the tank.”
Ardern said she will leave her post no later than February 7 and will not be re-elected to this position. She also announced that the New Zealand general election would be held on 14 October.
December 13, 2022, 13:41

New Zealand activists call for independent foreign policy

“I’m leaving because with such a privileged role comes responsibility. The responsibility of knowing when you’re right for leadership and when you’re not. I know what the job requires and I know I don’t have enough in the tank anymore to do it.” honestly,” Ardern said during a speech broadcast on her Facebook page*.
Ardern, who heads the New Zealand Labor Party, has been the country’s prime minister since the end of October 2017.
* The activity of Meta (social networks Facebook, Instagram) is banned in Russia as extremist.
October 21, 2022, 11:10

New Zealand obliges officials to speak plain and understandable language

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

