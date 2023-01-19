Last Saturday, the Ukrainian energy holding DTEK announced the defeat of two thermal power plants, one of which was stopped. The Ministry of Energy of the country confirmed the defeat of infrastructure facilities in a number of regions of the country, including Kharkiv, Lvov, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnitsa and Kyiv regions.

Attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure of the Russian Armed Forces began on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, behind which, according to the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian special services stand. The strikes are carried out on energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout the country. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that more than half of all energy facilities in the country were damaged. In December, Volodymyr Zelensky said that it was now impossible to completely restore the energy system of Ukraine.