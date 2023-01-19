World
Kyiv switched to stabilization blackouts
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. Stabilization blackout schedules are applied in Kyiv on Thursday, Ukrainian energy holding DTEK reported.
Since Sunday, emergency power outages have been in effect in the city.
Yesterday, 08:36Special military operation in Ukraine
Emergency blackouts introduced in three regions of Ukraine
“Schedules of stabilization power cuts are applied in Kyiv,” the message on the website of DTEK “Kyiv Electric Grids” says.
Last Saturday, the Ukrainian energy holding DTEK announced the defeat of two thermal power plants, one of which was stopped. The Ministry of Energy of the country confirmed the defeat of infrastructure facilities in a number of regions of the country, including Kharkiv, Lvov, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnitsa and Kyiv regions.
Attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure of the Russian Armed Forces began on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, behind which, according to the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian special services stand. The strikes are carried out on energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout the country. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that more than half of all energy facilities in the country were damaged. In December, Volodymyr Zelensky said that it was now impossible to completely restore the energy system of Ukraine.
Yesterday, 19:43Special military operation in Ukraine
Deputy of the Rada called the situation with electricity supply in the Kyiv region difficult
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report