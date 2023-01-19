American comedian trolls pro-Ukrainian activists

MOSCOW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. American comedian Alex Stein published a video trolling pro-Ukrainian activists who staged a picket at the White House in Washington. American comedian Alex Stein published a video trolling pro-Ukrainian activists who staged a picket at the White House in Washington.

In the video, the comedian addresses the protesters with questions about spending on Ukraine, while a half-naked “homeless man” walks next to him, holding a glass of change. “So you want America to send more money to Ukraine, how about this homeless guy of my wife’s?” Stein asked one of the activists, and his companion “confirmed” that he “needed help.”

A man with a Ukrainian flag fell into a stupor for a few seconds, after which he said that this was a “rally in support of Ukraine.” In response, the comedian wondered what about the homeless “right here in America”, noting also that $100 billion for Kyiv is “a lot”.

After a remark from a rally participant that this event was addressed to Congress, Stein noted that instead of Ukraine, American legislators should help the homeless in their country. As a result, the activist with the Ukrainian flag again became confused for a few seconds, and then spoke about “Putin threatening to attack other countries, including the United States .” Yet the question of whether he would like to give money to a struggling homeless man puzzled him once again.

Stein then approached the other activists, asking if they thought it was a good idea to help American citizens. After that, he ironically stated that “they do not want to help” the homeless, but want to send more money to Kyiv.