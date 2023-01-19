World

Health workers go on strike in the UK | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 13 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Nursing workers from 55 foundations of the National Health Service (NHS) of England in the United Kingdom began a strike on Wednesday demanding better wages and working conditions.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Ecuadorian oil workers protest wage improvements

“We are campaigning for a pay increase to help address chronic staff shortages by allowing the NHS to recruit and retain desperately needed nurses,” the union said.

Regarding the strikes called in December, where nearly 100,000 nurses participated in what is considered the largest strike in this sector in its history, the nursing staff expressed that they hoped to force the Government to negotiate on the payment of the NHS.

“But so far the ministers have refused to engage in serious talks, choosing strikes instead,” the workers added.

Similarly, the group stressed that if they do not reach agreements, their claims will be intensified “on February 6 and 7 to include members of 73 NHS trusts in England and all but one NHS employer in Wales.”

For her part, the general secretary and executive director of RCN, Pat Cullen, said that “people don’t die because nurses are on strike. The nurses are on strike because people are dying. This is how dire things are in the NHS and it is time for the Prime Minister to lead a fight for its future.”

“The current record number of vacant nursing positions cannot be allowed to worsen. Pay nursing staff fairly to change this and give the public the care they deserve,” Cullen said.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 13 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Americans furious with the appeal of Zelensky’s wife

57 mins ago

Russian environmentalist called the detention of Greta Thunberg a “PR campaign”

2 hours ago

Media: SBU killed the negotiator, suspecting him of spying for Russia

2 hours ago

Russian diplomat commented on Kyiv’s statement about the “Korean scenario”

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.