Health workers go on strike in the UK | News

Nursing workers from 55 foundations of the National Health Service (NHS) of England in the United Kingdom began a strike on Wednesday demanding better wages and working conditions.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Ecuadorian oil workers protest wage improvements

“We are campaigning for a pay increase to help address chronic staff shortages by allowing the NHS to recruit and retain desperately needed nurses,” the union said.

Regarding the strikes called in December, where nearly 100,000 nurses participated in what is considered the largest strike in this sector in its history, the nursing staff expressed that they hoped to force the Government to negotiate on the payment of the NHS.

“But so far the ministers have refused to engage in serious talks, choosing strikes instead,” the workers added.

Similarly, the group stressed that if they do not reach agreements, their claims will be intensified “on February 6 and 7 to include members of 73 NHS trusts in England and all but one NHS employer in Wales.”

For her part, the general secretary and executive director of RCN, Pat Cullen, said that “people don’t die because nurses are on strike. The nurses are on strike because people are dying. This is how dire things are in the NHS and it is time for the Prime Minister to lead a fight for its future.”

“The current record number of vacant nursing positions cannot be allowed to worsen. Pay nursing staff fairly to change this and give the public the care they deserve,” Cullen said.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



