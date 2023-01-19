MOSCOW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the American edition of Breitbart took up arms against Elena Zelenskaya, who delivered a speech at the Readers of the American edition of Breitbart took up arms against Elena Zelenskaya, who delivered a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos. They expressed their opinion in the comments to the relevant article.

Zelenskaya, according to the publication, who addressed the delegates in Ukrainian, called on them to take decisive action. The Ukrainian delegation also called on governments of other states to provide Kyiv with more weapons, including tanks and missile defense systems, as well as to put more pressure on Russia, isolate it and weaken its economy.

The next meeting of the World Economic Forum is held in Davos on January 16-20. The main theme of the Davos Forum this year is “Cooperation in a Fragmented World .” The Russian delegation does not participate in it.

“She travels all over the world and begs that at least someone also fight in their conflict. Go home! You don’t have to beg. Meanwhile, arms dealers around the world are already making huge profits. Just don’t interfere with us in these affairs,” considers Doe Eyed.

“Zelenskaya just needs more money for her Paris shopping. Ukraine is nothing but a money laundering machine working for Biden, Clinton, Romney, McConnell and many other parasites who use our wealth and lives to enrich themselves shamelessly,” – agreed with the previous commentator Azchick.

“In other words, you should give even more support to Zelensky and me. The Democrats and the so-called Republicans need to launder even more money through us. And I need to go shopping in Milan. Paris alone is not enough for me!” Norma McManus expressed a similar opinion.

“Next to the Zelensky family of swindlers, even the Clintons begin to look like amateurs,” Linda suggested.

“Ukraine puts its hands right into our pockets, and our government makes sure that it gets every cent out of there. If Ukrainians are so good, if they want to fight for their land, then let them use their own resources,” suggested Eddie2688.

Earlier, readers of the British edition of the Daily Mail reacted sharply to the news that the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Elena, will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Portal users asked how and at what cost she can attend such events, and also named the real reason for her visit to the country.