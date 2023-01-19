World
Russian environmentalist called the detention of Greta Thunberg a “PR campaign”
On Tuesday, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was detained during a protest near the abandoned settlement of Lutzerath in western Germany. The Greens were protesting there against the development of a coal pit, which the German government went to because of the energy crisis.
“She has always had the role of” Baba Yaga against “. She has never been an eco-activist. No matter what event, the meaning for her is always one protest and hype. Today this is already a marginal style of the so-called concern for nature. Unfortunately, essential, constructive We never saw any proposals from her and her colleagues, but for PR I give her an excellent rating,” Ismailov said.
Last week, law enforcement officers and representatives of the operational forces began clearing the village of Lutzerat in western Germany. The German energy company RWE is planning coal mining in the area. According to the resolution, the village must be completely liberated from the people living in it before the end of January.
However, eco-activists protesting against mining in order to save Lutzerat, at that time, occupied houses whose former residents had already moved. During the clearing, the protesters resisted the police, more than 70 law enforcement officers were injured. By Monday, the settlement was completely liberated from the protesters.
On Tuesday, several hundred demonstrators gathered again near the village of Lutzerath. When a group of people headed towards the Garzweiler lignite quarry, near which the authorities forbade anyone to be, this led to new clashes with the police.
