MOSCOW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. The Security Service of Ukraine shot and killed Denis Kireev, a financier and member of the first delegation of Ukraine at negotiations with Russia at the end of February 2022, due to suspicions of “spying” for Russia, the Wall Street Journal writes, citing an unnamed SBU officer. The Security Service of Ukraine shot and killed Denis Kireev, a financier and member of the first delegation of Ukraine at negotiations with Russia at the end of February 2022, due to suspicions of “spying” for Russia, the Wall Street Journal writes, citing an unnamed SBU officer.

In March 2022, Oleksandr Dubinsky, a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, reported that the SBU allegedly killed Kireev during his arrest. Ukrainian blogger Anatoly Shariy said that Kireev was shot in the center of Kyiv. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed the death of a member of the Ukrainian delegation, while calling him an employee of the main intelligence department of the ministry and stating that he died while performing a special assignment.

January 17, 15:58Special military operation in Ukraine SBU detained two IDPs who were trying to find out where HIMARS were based

Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, told the newspaper that on the night before the second round of negotiations, Kireev received a call from the office of the country’s head of counterintelligence, Oleksandr Poklad, who wanted to meet with the negotiator.

According to the publication, Kireev was going on a trip to Belarus and went to the train station in Kyiv, along with his personal bodyguards and military intelligence agents. According to his bodyguards, Kireev told the bodyguards that he might be arrested on the way and asked them not to interfere.

“The group arrived in the center of Kyiv and stopped near St. Sophia Cathedral. Several minivans with SBU agents drove up and ordered military intelligence agents and Kireev’s bodyguards to hand over their weapons. Kireev was taken to a minibus. His guards were lying prone on the street when the van left,” the newspaper writes.

About an hour and a half later, military intelligence agents were called to the site where Kireev’s body had been found.

January 17, 14:07Special military operation in Ukraine SBU accused an employee of a departmental research institute of supporting Russia

An unnamed SBU officer told the newspaper that the service “shot Kireev because he was allegedly spying for Moscow ,” without providing details or evidence. It is noted that Kireev was buried with military honors.

At the same time, according to the publication, on February 23, 2022, Kireev allegedly conveyed to Budanov information that Russian President Vladimir Putin had given the order to launch a special military operation the next morning. It is reported that five days before the financier canceled a trip to the French Alps and stayed in Ukraine.

“If not for Kireev, Kyiv would most likely have been taken,” Budanov told the newspaper, saying that the financier allegedly “handed over information obtained through his contacts in Russia.”