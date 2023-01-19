World

Russian diplomat commented on Kyiv’s statement about the “Korean scenario”

MOSCOW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. Kirill Logvinov, Russia’s acting ambassador to the European Union, refuted the assertion by the Ukrainian authorities that Moscow and Brussels are discussing a settlement in Ukraine according to the “Korean scenario.”
Earlier, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that Kyiv was being offered a settlement according to the “Korean scenario”, we are talking about the so-called “38th parallel”. According to him, now at meetings with European politicians, Russian diplomats allegedly convey “messages that they are ready to make concessions, but in order to fix the status quo that exists today.” Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov called Danilov’s statement about the “Korean scenario” another canard.
“There are no contacts between representatives of Russia and the European Union on the issues of the Ukrainian settlement, not only in the context of the ‘Korean option’, but also in principle,” Logvinov said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.
He cited the example of attempts to resolve the intra-Ukrainian crisis in 2014, when Germany and France joined them. “How it all ended, we know very well,” he added.
The EU will have to ask for new contributions to the budget, media write

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

