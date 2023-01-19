Russian diplomat commented on Kyiv’s statement about the “Korean scenario”

Earlier, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that Kyiv was being offered a settlement according to the “Korean scenario”, we are talking about the so-called “38th parallel”. According to him, now at meetings with European politicians, Russian diplomats allegedly convey “messages that they are ready to make concessions, but in order to fix the status quo that exists today.” Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov called Danilov’s statement about the “Korean scenario” another canard.