Earlier, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that Kyiv was being offered a settlement according to the “Korean scenario”, we are talking about the so-called “38th parallel”. According to him, now at meetings with European politicians, Russian diplomats allegedly convey “messages that they are ready to make concessions, but in order to fix the status quo that exists today.” Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov called Danilov’s statement about the “Korean scenario” another canard.
“There are no contacts between representatives of Russia and the European Union on the issues of the Ukrainian settlement, not only in the context of the ‘Korean option’, but also in principle,” Logvinov said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.
