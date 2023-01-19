World

Ukrainian schoolchildren harassed Polish teacher because of Bandera

MOSCOW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. In Poland, Ukrainian students filed a complaint against a teacher at a local school because of her participation in an action against the “Ukrainization” of the country, Kresy reports.
Małgorzata Nyśko, a teacher of mathematics at the Regional Center for Vocational Education in Nisk, took part in a picket under the slogan “No Ukrainization of Poland” back in October. Schoolchildren from Ukraine filed a complaint against her, and the director of the center sent the case to the Disciplinary Commission under the Council of Education. The teacher had to give explanations to the representative of the commission.
In Poland, the inconvenient truth about Ukraine was revealed

This week, in the city of Tarnobrzeg, an action was held in defense of the Number, at which deputy Grzegorz Braun from the Confederation and the Confederation of the Polish Crown parties spoke, who organized an October picket. “As it turned out, care, showing concern for security, including the security of the Polish identity in Subcarpathia, the manifestation of such care can lead to sad consequences for the teacher,” Brown said indignantly.
The organizers of the action in defense of the teacher said that the Ukrainians did not like the “political views and patriotism” of Number, while she expressed her position not at school, but outside it. “She was holding the Polish flag in her hands. Ukrainian students did not like all this. It was about 11 o’clock, so the students had to be on the school grounds, and not walk around the city <…> Schoolchildren from Ukraine did not like the leaflet, especially the information about Bandera and Shukhevych, who were named criminals, as well as calls to ban the glorification of the murderers. The students quarreled with the participants, saying that they were “heroes”,” they said.
The teacher herself said that she had done nothing wrong, emphasizing that she was a believer, a patriot and did not intend to stop participating in such actions.
According to the Polish authorities, the number of Ukrainian refugees, 950,000 refugees from Ukraine remain in Poland, and a total of 2.3 million Ukrainians live in the country.
Kyiv relies on the Bandera Hitler Youth

