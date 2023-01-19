Faith in Ukraine’s ability to defeat Russia and “return” Crimea will result in the collapse of this “rudimentary state,” Brandon Weichert, a research fellow at the Eurasian Research and Analysis Institute, said in an article for American Greatness.

“Despite what hardliners in Kyiv and Washington say about the need to return Crimea and completely expel Russians from eastern Ukraine, in fact this is a deep delusion that will lead to the death of many innocent people and will probably end in the complete collapse of the “rudimentary democratic “Ukrainian state centered in Kyiv,” he wrote.

“Instead of dragging the Ukrainians into escalation, why not help the West end the fighting while there’s still some Ukraine left?” he asked.

Earlier, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haynes said that the defeat of Ukraine will lead to global economic and geopolitical consequences for the West. Retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter, in turn, noted that the West supports the victory of Ukraine only in words, without providing the necessary resources. The reason is that “Ukraine, by definition, cannot defeat Russia,” but the West “continues to fool Kyiv.”