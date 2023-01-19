World
In the United States estimated the chances of Ukraine to win
MOSCOW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. Faith in Ukraine’s ability to defeat Russia and “return” Crimea will result in the collapse of this “rudimentary state,” Brandon Weichert, a research fellow at the Eurasian Research and Analysis Institute, said in an article for American Greatness.
“Despite what hardliners in Kyiv and Washington say about the need to return Crimea and completely expel Russians from eastern Ukraine, in fact this is a deep delusion that will lead to the death of many innocent people and will probably end in the complete collapse of the “rudimentary democratic “Ukrainian state centered in Kyiv,” he wrote.
NATO, Weichert stated, is preventing Kyiv from even considering a truce with Moscow, while denying Ukraine the tanks it claims it badly needs.
“Instead of dragging the Ukrainians into escalation, why not help the West end the fighting while there’s still some Ukraine left?” he asked.
At the same time, the author of the article warned that if Ukraine were defeated, the existence of NATO would be called into question, and Europe would be split. “Moreover, the United States will be completely ousted from Europe and suffer another humiliating defeat on the world stage,” Weichert concluded.
January 13, 02:06
The United States predicted a gloomy year for Ukraine
Earlier, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haynes said that the defeat of Ukraine will lead to global economic and geopolitical consequences for the West. Retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter, in turn, noted that the West supports the victory of Ukraine only in words, without providing the necessary resources. The reason is that “Ukraine, by definition, cannot defeat Russia,” but the West “continues to fool Kyiv.”
Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. The United States and the European Union, in turn, allocated billions of dollars for armaments for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly noted that the West is seeking to prolong the conflict. As emphasized in the Ministry of Defense, warehouses with foreign ammunition will become legitimate targets for the Russian Aerospace Forces in the neighboring republic.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
