Media: the United States is considering the supply of weapons to Ukraine to attack the Crimea

WASHINGTON, January 19 – RIA Novosti. The administration of US President Joe Biden is beginning to acknowledge that Ukraine may need additional capabilities to strike at Crimea, the New York Times writes, citing sources.

“After months of discussions with the Ukrainian authorities, the Biden administration is finally beginning to acknowledge that Kyiv may need forces to strike Russian territory, even if this step increases the risks of escalation,” the publication says.

The White House, as the newspaper notes, until recently refused to provide Kyiv with weapons for strikes against targets on the peninsula, but “now this line is beginning to soften.”

“The Biden administration began to believe that if the Ukrainian army showed Russia that control over the Crimea could be threatened, then this would strengthen the position of Kyiv in future negotiations,” the newspaper writes.

In addition, “fears” about Russia’s use of tactical nuclear weapons have begun to subside in the White House, although authorities and experts reportedly still do not rule out such a possibility.

As a result, the administration is now contemplating one of its “most daring steps” – helping Ukraine attack the peninsula. The United States is considering a number of weapons as possible means of attack, including HIMARS and Bradley IFVs, but has refrained from supplying long-range missile systems.

US officials say they don’t know how (Vladimir) Putin will react if Ukraine attacks Crimea with US weapons.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday that Kyiv makes its own decisions about how to use Western weapons. According to him, the United States does not encourage Ukraine to strike against Russia and does not contribute to them, but Crimea is not recognized as Russian territory.

Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv by sending it weapons worth tens of billions of dollars. Moscow , for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.