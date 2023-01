Named Biden’s mistake, which increased Russia’s income

In response to Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, unfriendly countries began to develop sanctions measures, the purpose of which, among other things, was to limit Moscow ‘s income from oil exports. The restrictions came into effect on December 5. The European Union has stopped accepting Russian oil transported by sea, and the G7 countries, Australia and the EU have introduced a price limit for sea transportation at $60 per barrel – it is forbidden to transport and insure more expensive oil.