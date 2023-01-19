Named Biden’s mistake, which increased Russia’s income

The mistake made by US President Joe Biden in the field of energy allowed Russia to sharply increase revenues from the sale of coal, oil and gas, analyst Don Ritter, a former member of the US Congress, said in an article for The Washington Times.

During the transitional period from the decision to impose sanctions to the entry into force of such measures, Russia managed to redirect a significant share of its supplies from Europe to alternative markets. According to experts, the volumes of oil that fell out after the introduction of the EU embargo, estimated at 200-600 thousand barrels per day, can be redirected by the summer of 2023.