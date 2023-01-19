Media: Biden faced a nightmare

MOSCOW, January 19 – RIA Novosti. The administration of US President Joe Biden is bogged down in a “PR nightmare” because of the scandal with secret documents found in his house and former office, the NBC TV channel says. The administration of US President Joe Biden is bogged down in a “PR nightmare” because of the scandal with secret documents found in his house and former office, the NBC TV channel says.

The current administration is likely to be in “recovery mode” as it faces more questions and dissatisfaction over the scandal that has erupted.

January 17, 07:05 “Bad sign”: in the USA they started talking about Biden’s “beginning of the end”

“The White House is currently mired in a public relations nightmare. After a week of new reports about what exactly was found, and where and when it was found, they have to balance between an ongoing criminal investigation and calls for more transparency,” notes NBC.

According to the material, the White House adviser’s communication with reporters brought little new information, while the confidence in Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was undermined, as was the president’s confidence in his own team.

According to NBC sources, the American leader is increasingly frustrated with his administration’s response to the development of the scandal, especially in terms of unsuccessful attempts to show it in the best light and show the contrast between him and former President Donald Trump.

Last week, new secret documents were found in the home of the American president in Wilmington. Another collection of materials was previously found in a Washington think tank that is associated with Biden.

The US Department of Justice is investigating how state secrets related to the period of the politician’s vice presidency ended up in office and residential premises that were not adapted for their storage. The president’s personal lawyers promise full cooperation with the investigation and express confidence that it will establish the unintentional nature of what happened.

The storage of classified materials removed from the White House last August led to a search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and threatens him with criminal prosecution.