Serbian President Calls EP Demands on Kosovo Shameless

BELGRADE, January 18 – RIA Novosti. The report of the European Parliament (EP), which requires Belgrade to recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed Kosovo and impose sanctions against supporters of the secession of the territories, is an example of the shamelessness of the West, which understands only force, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.

The head of the Serbian state is in Davos, Switzerland, where, on the sidelines of the economic forum, he met with the EU Special Representative for the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina Miroslav Lajcak and a number of Western and regional politicians. The EP MPs adopted on Wednesday a report on the implementation of the joint foreign and security policy in 20022. The document requires Belgrade to negotiate with Pristina for mutual recognition and condemns Serbia’s “permanent low level of alignment with EU foreign policy”, especially in the conflict in Ukraine and on sanctions against the Russian Federation. Otherwise, the authors of the report propose to freeze European integration for the Serbs.

“This is a noose around the neck of Vucic, when the EP comes up with incredible conclusions, especially on Kosovo and Metohija, I won’t use another word, this is a noose around the neck of our country … In this document they say that all secessionists must be held accountable and punished, but they secessionists themselves,” Vučić told reporters in Davos.

“They staged a violent secession of our territory (Kosovo and Metohija in 1999 – ed.). To what extent can this shamelessness go? I have no words, they say – it is necessary to condemn those who incite secession, supposedly parts of Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina They, who, contrary to the laws of humanity, the UN Charter, the norms of the Security Council, decided to bomb our country and separate part of its territory,” Vucic stressed emotionally.

He noted that it will be harder for Serbia in the future “because of the hypocrisy of Western countries and the irresponsibility of some of their representatives.” According to him, “they understand only force as an argument.”