Pashinyan complained to Blinken about Baku’s actions around the Lachin corridor

WASHINGTON/YEREVAN, January 18 – RIA Novosti. During a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan complained to him about Baku’s actions in the situation around the Lachin corridor linking Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, the press service of the Armenian Cabinet reported.

“The interlocutors discussed the difficult humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan. The Prime Minister noted that by blocking the Lachin corridor, Azerbaijan once again resorted to provocative actions and actually violated its obligation under the Trilateral Statement of November 9, 2020 (of the leaders of Armenia , Russia and Azerbaijan – ed.),” the website of the Armenian government says.

According to the Armenian authorities, the US Secretary of State “emphasized the importance of the uninterrupted functioning of the Lachin corridor and noted the readiness of the United States to continue contributing to the solution of this problem.” “The interlocutors exchanged views on the issues of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, protecting the rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, unblocking regional infrastructures, and normalizing Armenian-Turkish relations,” the report says.

As noted in the State Department, the Secretary of State welcomed Pashinyan’s desire for peace, the parties “discussed steps to resume bilateral negotiations with Azerbaijan.” “The Secretary expressed his deep concern over the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the blockade of the Lachin corridor,” the message says.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that the issue of the Lachin corridor in Nagorno-Karabakh could be resolved in the near future. He noted that Moscow offered Baku and Yerevan the following mechanism: Russian peacekeepers should have the authority under a trilateral agreement to control traffic along the Lachin corridor, including checking vehicles for the absence of prohibited non-humanitarian, non-civilian goods. The Russian Defense Ministry previously reported that on December 12, the Azerbaijani side blocked the Stepanakert-Goris road, the only highway that connects Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, in connection with which the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is negotiating with representatives of Azerbaijan to resume the unhindered movement of civilian transport in this direction. The US State Department also called on the Azerbaijani side to unblock the Lachin corridor. Baku calls what is happening a protest action of civil activists and environmentalists against the “illegal activities of the Armenian side.”

Earlier, Baku accused Yerevan of using the Lachin corridor linking Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh for “illegal military activities”, in particular, the transport of mines and the subsequent mining of the territory. Yerevan denied these accusations and claimed that Azerbaijan was exporting mines from other territories. On Wednesday, the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Aykhan Hajizade, said that the Lachin corridor was open and free movement was ensured along it. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Armenia “manipulates the events on the Lachin road” and “claims on the basis of false information that the road is allegedly closed.”