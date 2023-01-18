World

Turkey did not receive conditions from the United States on the operation in Syria, said Cavusoglu

ANKARA, January 18 – RIA Novosti. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey did not receive any conditions from Washington on Ankara’s planned ground operation in northern Syria.
Earlier, the official representative of the Turkish President, Ibrahim Kalin, said that Ankara was ready for a new military operation in northern Syria, it could begin at any moment. Damascus has repeatedly called the presence of Turkish forces in the border area of ​​Syria, which carry out operations against Kurdish formations, illegal and called on Ankara to withdraw its troops.
“Today we held meetings at various levels. And we did not receive any conditions,” Cavusoglu said, answering a journalist’s question about whether conditions were set before Turkey for an operation in Syria to satisfy Ankara’s offer to sell the F-16.
The meeting of the heads of the Ministry of Defense of Turkey and Syria may take place in mid-February

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

