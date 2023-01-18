World
Canadian Foreign Minister confirms Russian ambassador’s call
WASHINGTON, January 19 – RIA Novosti. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly confirmed the summons of Russian Ambassador Oleg Stepanov to the country’s Foreign Ministry.
“Today my representatives are summoning the Russian ambassador to Canada for a talk,” Joly said during a press conference with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley.
December 15, 2022, 23:07
The ambassador in Ottawa reacted to the attacks of the Canadian Foreign Ministry about the fighting spirit of the Russians
Earlier, Stepanov told RIA Novosti that he was called to the country’s Foreign Ministry by 16.00 local time (00.00 Moscow time). The head of the Russian diplomatic mission noted that the Canadian authorities have not announced the topic they intend to discuss.
