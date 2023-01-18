World

Canadian Foreign Minister confirms Russian ambassador’s call

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, January 19 – RIA Novosti. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly confirmed the summons of Russian Ambassador Oleg Stepanov to the country’s Foreign Ministry.
“Today my representatives are summoning the Russian ambassador to Canada for a talk,” Joly said during a press conference with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley.
December 15, 2022, 23:07

The ambassador in Ottawa reacted to the attacks of the Canadian Foreign Ministry about the fighting spirit of the Russians

Earlier, Stepanov told RIA Novosti that he was called to the country’s Foreign Ministry by 16.00 local time (00.00 Moscow time). The head of the Russian diplomatic mission noted that the Canadian authorities have not announced the topic they intend to discuss.

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Serbian President Calls EP Demands on Kosovo Shameless

29 mins ago

Pashinyan complained to Blinken about Baku’s actions around the Lachin corridor

47 mins ago

Turkey did not receive conditions from the United States on the operation in Syria, said Cavusoglu

1 hour ago

Lebanon says Israeli excavator violated border

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.