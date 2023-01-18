Lebanon says Israeli excavator violated border

The Lebanese army said Wednesday that an excavator from Israeli territory violated the border between the two countries, also known as the Blue Line.

“On January 18, 2023, between 0900 and 1300, an Israeli-owned excavator violated the Blue Line in Sahl Marjiyoun near the village of Kafr Qila,” the Lebanese army said in a Twitter statement.

According to the statement, the Lebanese military was deployed in the area of ​​the violation, and a patrol of the United Nations Interim Force in South Lebanon (UNIFIL) also arrived at the scene of the incident.

At the end of October 2022, the delegations of Lebanon and Israel sign an agreement on the demarcation of maritime borders. The issue of the land border between the two countries has not yet been settled. UNIFIL peacekeepers, together with the Lebanese army, control an area near the Lebanese-Israeli border, also called the Blue Line.