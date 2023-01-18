Turkish Foreign Minister commented on the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO

“There were certain hints that the positive course of the process would create a positive background in Congress when discussing the issue with the F-16. But we declare at various levels that these are separate processes. And there is an understanding of this from the opposite side,” he said. Cavusoglu at a briefing on Wednesday in Washington.

Finland and Sweden against the backdrop of the events in Ukraine on May 18, 2022 submitted applications to the NATO Secretary General to join the alliance. Erdogan said that Ankara cannot say yes to the membership of Finland and Sweden in the alliance, because it cannot believe their assurances about relations with representatives of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party banned in Turkey. Later, following the results of negotiations with the Turkish side, the representatives of Sweden and Finland stated that the countries would cooperate with Ankara in the fight against terrorism and pledged not to support the Kurdistan Workers’ Party. Turkey has withdrawn its objections to Sweden and Finland joining NATO. But later, Erdogan said that Turkey would not consider in parliament the approval of Sweden’s and Finland’s applications for NATO if they fail to fulfill their obligations.