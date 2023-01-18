World

Cache with Ukrainian military documents found in Kherson region

SIMFEROPOL, January 18 – RIA Novosti. A cache of weapons and Ukrainian military documentation was found in the town of Alyoshki, Kherson region, the press service of the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.
“In the city of Alyoshki, the police seized 3 RGD-5 grenades, 3 fuses for them, uniforms and chevrons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, flags of the Right Sector extremist organization banned in Russia * and military documentation. Further verification is underway,” the report says.
The police added that another cache of ammunition was found not far from the road near the village of Strelkovoe in the Genichesk district. They seized two launchers for the Shmel jet flamethrower, about 3 thousand rounds of ammunition, 10 propellant charges, 3 grenades, 2 fuses for them, a 30 mm caliber projectile and a smoke bomb.
* Extremist organization, banned in Russia
January 10, 16:10Special military operation in Ukraine

Rosgvardeytsy destroyed a cache of explosives in the Zaporozhye region

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

