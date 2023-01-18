World

Philippine president calls for an end to Cold War mentality

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Davos called for abandoning the Cold War mentality for regional stability and prosperity,
Marcos Jr. spoke on Wednesday in Davos at a dinner at the World Economic Forum.
December 1, 2022, 11:31

NATO returned to Cold War priorities, Lavrov said

“I think we are determined to stay out of the way as a group of ASEAN countries, simply because we hold the idea that the future of the Asia-Pacific region, for example, cannot be determined by anyone other than the Asia-Pacific countries,” Marcos said on the RTVM channel of the Philippine Presidential Administration.
According to him, such a position eliminates the need to make a choice, as in the past, between the sphere of influence of the United States and the former Soviet Union.
“We choose our friends, our neighbors, and this will be our choice,” Marcos stressed.
As previously reported, during his election campaign for the presidency, Marcos Jr., who won the elections in May last year, also stated that the Philippines “does not need to interfere” in the events in Ukraine.
November 4, 2022, 11:16

Bloomberg on one example showed the failure of the cold war idea against Russia

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Lebanon says Israeli excavator violated border

12 mins ago

Turkish Foreign Minister commented on the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO

33 mins ago

Cache with Ukrainian military documents found in Kherson region

1 hour ago

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Ukraine clarified the number of those killed in a plane crash in Brovary

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.