The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Ukraine clarified the number of those killed in a plane crash in Brovary

A helicopter belonging to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service crashed on Wednesday morning near a kindergarten in Brovary, Kyiv region. There were nine people on board, including Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky, his first deputy Yevgeny Yenin, state secretary of the department Yuri Lubkovich and their assistants. They all died. Adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, said that sabotage, malfunction of equipment, violation of safety rules are considered as the causes of the helicopter crash. Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the SBU and the National Police to find out all the circumstances of the helicopter crash.