The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Ukraine clarified the number of those killed in a plane crash in Brovary

MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. Fourteen people were killed and another 25 were injured in a plane crash in Brovary, Kyiv region, the Ukrainian state emergency service said on Wednesday.
“In total, 14 people died, including one child, 25 people were injured, including 11 children,” the department said in a Telegram channel.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that search and rescue operations had been completed at the crash site of the helicopter.
A helicopter belonging to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service crashed on Wednesday morning near a kindergarten in Brovary, Kyiv region. There were nine people on board, including Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky, his first deputy Yevgeny Yenin, state secretary of the department Yuri Lubkovich and their assistants. They all died. Adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, said that sabotage, malfunction of equipment, violation of safety rules are considered as the causes of the helicopter crash. Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the SBU and the National Police to find out all the circumstances of the helicopter crash.
According to the command of the air forces of Ukraine, the crashed Super Puma helicopter is one of the ones transferred earlier by France for the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the civil service for emergencies.
The head of the European Council supported the supply of tanks to Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

