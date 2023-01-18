Russia accuses the US of developing a hybrid war | News

Report This Content

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United States on Wednesday of preparing the ground for the conflict in Ukraine as part of what he called a hybrid war against Moscow.

“What is happening now in Ukraine is the result of many years of preparation by the United States and its allies to launch a global hybrid war against the Russian Federation. In fact, no one hides it,” Lavrov said at a press conference.

“Recently, Croatian President (Zoran) Milanovic said that it is NATO’s war against Russia. It is a direct and honest statement,” said the Russian foreign minister when presenting a report on the results of the Kremlin’s foreign policy during 2022.

Lavrov also spoke on the issue of Ukraine, after Russia launched a special military operation in February last year.

“The West decides on behalf of Ukraine. It was they who prohibited Zelensky from reaching an agreement with Russia at the end of March last year, when the agreement was ready. So the West decides. And decides for Ukraine without Ukraine,” he lamented.

He accused the European Union of submitting to NATO with the cooperation agreement signed last week, with the ultimate goal of serving the interests of the United States against other powers such as Russia or China.

“The EU has lost its independence,” said the head of Russian diplomacy, who assured that the agreement signed on February 10, which shows a common front to provide military support to Ukraine, “explicitly” includes that the European bloc is ” in a position of subordination” vis-à-vis the Atlantic Alliance.

The world economic crisis was brewing long before the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Lavrov said.

“There is no doubt that our Western colleagues tried to make Ukraine and what is happening around it the main political, media and economic events, blaming Russia for the so-called aggression against Ukraine as the cause of all the ills of the world economy. “, he claimed.

However, he added that statistics from the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and other international organizations convincingly demonstrate that the crisis was brewing long before it began. start the special military operation.

The volumes of support for kyiv indicate that the West has staked too much in the war against Russia, he added, questioning whether Western countries are lying when they say they are not at war with Russia in Ukraine.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



