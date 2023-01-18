The EU refused to comment on the possible financing of the supply of tanks to Kyiv

BRUSSELS, January 18 – RIA Novosti. The EU does not comment on the possibility of financing the supply of tanks to Ukraine from the European Peace Fund, since such discussions are confidential, said Nabil Massrali, a representative of the European Union’s foreign service.

“As for the tanks that should be delivered to Ukraine, the EU welcomed this step aimed at supporting Ukraine… But I can’t say yet whether these tanks will be part of (supplies – ed.) the European Peace Fund. Confidential discussions are being held on this issue, so I can’t comment on anything,” Massrali said at a briefing in Brussels.

January 12, 16:37 German Vice Chancellor urged not to impede the supply of tanks to Ukraine

On Wednesday morning, speaking to the European Parliament, the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, announced the continuation of military assistance to Ukraine and supported the supply of tanks, which was announced by some Western countries.

The EU countries have previously agreed to use the funds of the extrabudgetary European Peace Fund to pay for part of the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.