ICRC President to visit Russia for two days

ZURICH, January 18 – RIA Novosti. President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric Egger will arrive in Moscow this week for a two-day visit, she plans to discuss humanitarian problems with representatives of the Russian authorities, the ICRC press service reported.

“ICRC President Mirjana Spolyarić will arrive in Moscow this week for a two-day visit to discuss pressing humanitarian issues with government officials and the Russian Red Cross,” the statement said.

As noted, at the end of last year, Spolyarich visited Ukraine, where she met with representatives of the authorities and the Red Cross Society of Ukraine, with local residents, including relatives of prisoners of war.

“The absolute priority for President Spoljarich is to ensure that ICRC delegates can regularly visit prisoners of war and ensure that the latter are treated humanely in accordance with international law,” the press service of the Red Cross said.

They specified that Spolyarić’s visit will take place within the framework of the confidential dialogue that the ICRC has with parties to armed conflicts around the world . “Continued engagement is an important tool by which we seek to ensure greater compliance by states with the Geneva Conventions, which establish the rules for conducting armed conflicts. The ICRC is ready to continue to act as a neutral intermediary in the exchange of prisoners of war and in other areas of humanitarian activity at the request of the parties,” – noted in the message.

It is emphasized that the ICRC is working with the parties, calling for greater respect for the obligations of humane and dignified treatment of prisoners of war, including by allowing the Red Cross to visit them as often as necessary and interview them without witnesses.

During the visit, Spolyarić also intends to discuss other regions where the humanitarian situation is of concern, including Afghanistan, Syria and the Sahel region, the press service of the Red Cross reported. Spolyarić will visit Russia for the first time since she took up her duties as ICRC President in October last year.