ICRC President to visit Russia for two days

They specified that Spolyarić’s visit will take place within the framework of the confidential dialogue that the ICRC has with parties to armed conflicts around the world . “Continued engagement is an important tool by which we seek to ensure greater compliance by states with the Geneva Conventions, which establish the rules for conducting armed conflicts. The ICRC is ready to continue to act as a neutral intermediary in the exchange of prisoners of war and in other areas of humanitarian activity at the request of the parties,” – noted in the message.