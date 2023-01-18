Russia refused to pay contribution to the UN Economic Commission for Europe

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered not to pay a fee to the UN Economic Commission for Europe, the relevant document was published on the portal of legal information.

“Accept the proposal of the Russian Foreign Ministry, agreed with the Russian Ministry of Finance, not to pay a contribution to the UN Economic Commission for Europe for 2022,” the publication says.

Today, the President submitted to the State Duma a draft law on the termination of international agreements of the Council of Europe in the country, in particular the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, the Convention for the Suppression of Terrorism, the Charter of the Council of Europe. The lower house of parliament will consider it on a priority basis.