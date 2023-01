Russia refused to pay contribution to the UN Economic Commission for Europe

Last spring, the UN General Assembly voted to suspend Russia’s participation in the HRC of the world organization due to the start of a special operation in Ukraine. The decision deprived the country of the right to vote and speak. In response, Moscow announced its withdrawal from the Council. The Foreign Ministry called the American campaign to exclude Russia from the Human Rights Council a theater of absurdity, since the United States has repeatedly violated the foundations of humanitarian law and does not itself meet the criteria for membership in it.