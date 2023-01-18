World
Russia refused to pay contribution to the UN Economic Commission for Europe
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered not to pay a fee to the UN Economic Commission for Europe, the relevant document was published on the portal of legal information.
“Accept the proposal of the Russian Foreign Ministry, agreed with the Russian Ministry of Finance, not to pay a contribution to the UN Economic Commission for Europe for 2022,” the publication says.
The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to inform the EEC secretariat of the decision.
As Vladimir Putin noted in December, international organizations are showing a cynical partisanship towards Russia. According to the head of state, they are not able to fulfill their tasks, so Moscow was forced to refuse cooperation.
December 28, 2022, 15:15
The Estonian Foreign Ministry admitted that it is impossible to exclude Russia from the UN Security Council
Last spring, the UN General Assembly voted to suspend Russia’s participation in the HRC of the world organization due to the start of a special operation in Ukraine. The decision deprived the country of the right to vote and speak. In response, Moscow announced its withdrawal from the Council. The Foreign Ministry called the American campaign to exclude Russia from the Human Rights Council a theater of absurdity, since the United States has repeatedly violated the foundations of humanitarian law and does not itself meet the criteria for membership in it.
Soon Russia’s membership was suspended by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). In June, the country withdrew from it. The Foreign Ministry stressed that the EU countries have actually monopolized the UNWTO, are using it in their own interests and are pushing through a political decision, which Moscow considers an illegal and politically motivated step for the purpose of demonstrative punishment.
17:03
US intelligence officer spoke about Putin’s tough response to the dictates of the West
Today, the President submitted to the State Duma a draft law on the termination of international agreements of the Council of Europe in the country, in particular the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, the Convention for the Suppression of Terrorism, the Charter of the Council of Europe. The lower house of parliament will consider it on a priority basis.
As the vice-speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev later stated, by this decision Moscow eliminated legal conflicts. The senator recalled that the rights and interests of Russians are reliably protected by even more stringent norms of their own legislation.
The Economic Commission for Europe is one of the five regional commissions of the United Nations, established in 1947 to promote economic activity and strengthen links within the UNECE region and between that region and the rest of the world.
13:54
The State Duma proposed to withdraw from the WTO
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report