5.4 magnitude earthquake leaves 120 injured in northern Iran | News

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 was registered this Wednesday in the north of Iran and, according to local authorities, there would be some 121 people injured in the city of Khoi, located in the province of West Azarbaijan.

Khoi Governor Zabihullah Kazemi told local media that six of the injured were hospitalized and the rest were treated in various ways.

He added that so far no deaths have been reported as a result of this earthquake and an assessment of the amount of damage in the earthquake zones will be released later.

According to this government official, 15 teams were sent to the city of Firouraq and neighboring towns to assess the amount of damage.

Furthermore, West Azarbaijan Governor Mohammad Sadiq Motamedian said that 15 villages were damaged in this quake.

About 20 minutes before this quake, a magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the same area at a depth of 13 kilometers from the earth’s surface. However, Red Crescent Relief Organization assessment teams have been dispatched to earthquake-affected areas.

According to the operations deputy of the Red Crescent Relief and Rescue Organization, rescuers are on high alert in West Azarbaijan province.

Motamedian asked the residents of the areas affected by the earthquake to remain calm and refrain from being in covered areas, bridges and spaces where there is a possibility of falling objects for the next few hours.

The Red Crescent Relief and Rescue Organization Directorate of Operations, presenting a supplementary report on this incident, said that an assessment of the affected areas is ongoing.

This is the second time in recent months that an earthquake has occurred in this region, as in mid-October, a magnitude 5.4 earthquake in Khoi left 528 injured.

The lack of resistance of homes to the earthquake is one of the main reasons for this high number of injuries, which is why it was announced at that time that 50 homes were completely destroyed in 12 villages and more than 500 housing units were damaged.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



