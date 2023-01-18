In the Czech Republic, on behalf of the presidential candidate, they call to go to Ukraine

PRAGUE, January 18 – RIA Novosti. In the Czech Republic, fake SMS messages are being distributed among the population on behalf of the presidential candidate General of the Army in the reserve, Petr Pavel, urging them to come to the nearest army unit and receive weapons for mobilization in Ukraine, Czech Radio reported on Wednesday, citing the police.

“The police are investigating the circumstances of the distribution of fake SMS, in which, on behalf of General Petr Pavel, gratitude is expressed for the fact that the recipient of the SMS gave him his voice in the campaign and a request that this person visit the nearest army unit, where he will be given the necessary weapons for mobilization for Ukraine,” the statement said.

The Republican Police Department confirmed on Twitter that it had received information about the incident and was investigating its origin.

“We have information about this incident, we are working on it and we ask those who received such SMS to inform us about it,” the police said.

This week, another participant in the second round of the presidential election, ex-prime minister and dollar billionaire Andrej Babiš posted advertising posters all over the country with his photo and the inscription: “I will not drag the Czech Republic into a war. I am a diplomat. Not a military man. President Babiš.”

In this regard, Pavel, speaking at a rally in the city of Usti nad Labem on Tuesday, said that there were reports in the Czech Republic that if he was elected president, he would drag the country into a war. According to Pavel, this is absolute nonsense, he knows what war is and will not wish it on anyone. The first thing he would do when he became president would be to try to keep the Czech Republic as far away from the war as possible. According to Pavel, war is always the business of politicians. “The military in such a situation are only participants, they are not the ones who decide,” the general stressed.

Commenting on Wednesday the police information about the distribution of fake SMS on his behalf throughout the republic, Pavel told reporters that this news does not surprise him. In his opinion, someone inspired by Babisha’s advertising posters is behind the SMS. “This is the world of Andrei Babish, behind which all conspiracy forces have rallied,” said Pavel.

In the Czech Republic on January 13-14, the first round of presidential elections took place, the turnout in it, according to preliminary data, was about 68.24%. Former head of the NATO Military Committee, Army General Pavel in reserve, received 35.4% of the vote and took first place, ex-prime minister and dollar billionaire Andrei Babish took second place with 34.99%. Both advanced to the second round of elections, which will be held on January 27-28.

As the well-known Czech publicist Jan Urban told RIA Novosti, the campaign before the second round of presidential elections promises to be as tough as possible, even cruel, both applicants for Prague Castle will not spare each other.