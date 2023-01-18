Media: Finland will be asked to join the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

HELSINKI, January 18 – RIA Novosti. Britain and Poland will announce the shipment of heavy weapons to Ukraine on Thursday, expecting other countries to join the initiative, and will ask Finland to provide several Leopard tanks, as well as to participate in the establishment of a maintenance base, Finnish newspaper Ilta-Lehti reported on Wednesday.

On Thursday, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace will meet at the Estonian military base in Tapa with the defense ministers of Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

“Tapa will announce the delivery of new heavy weapons to Ukraine. In practice, these are, for example, armored personnel carriers and assault vehicles,” the newspaper reports, citing sources in NATO.

The publication specifies that Finland is expected to join the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

“Other countries expect Finland to provide Ukraine with several Leopard tanks and take part in the creation of a tank maintenance organization,” the newspaper said.

Maintenance of tanks will be either entirely in Ukraine or partially on the Polish side, Finnish media sources specify. The military of Ukraine will be trained in the JEF (Joint Expeditionary Force) and NATO countries, the newspaper said.

Defense ministers from 50 countries, including Lloyd Austin from the United States , will gather in Ramstein, Germany on Friday, the report said. “By Thursday’s announcements of sending aid, the UK, Poland and others want to create maximum pressure to have other countries also pledge on Friday to provide military equipment to Ukraine,” the statement said.

The publication emphasizes that Finnish Defense Minister Mikko Savola will take part in the Friday meeting, but the official decision to send Leopard to Ukraine has not been made.