Lavrov arrived in Minsk on a working visit

MINSK, January 18 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Minsk, where on Thursday he will take part in a joint meeting of the collegium of the Russian and Belarusian Foreign Ministries, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.
The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry is also scheduled to meet with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and talks with his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik.
Joint meetings of the boards of the diplomatic departments of the two countries have been held annually since 2000. The previous joint meeting of the boards of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Belarusian Foreign Ministry was held in November 2021 in Moscow.
