BELGRADE, January 18 – RIA Novosti. The West is not interested in any position other than supporting sanctions against Russia and the independence of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The head of the Serbian state is in Davos, where on the sidelines of the forum he met with the EU Special Representative for the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina Miroslav Lajcak and a number of Western and regional politicians.

“I don’t know how we will get out of all this, we have difficult times ahead, especially considering the conversations that I had in a political sense with Lajcak and everything that I heard here,” Vučić told Serbian journalists on Wednesday.

“It’s just that no one else wants to hear or see that there is a different view. The only thing that interests them is sanctions, an independent Kosovo, no disagreement with them, everyone who is against them is their opponent. So we have a decisive and one of the hardest in our newest history in the economic and political sense of the year,” the Serbian leader said.

Germany, France, He recalled that on January 20, five representatives of the United States Italy and again Lajcak from the EU are waiting in Belgrade, and at the beginning of next week he will tell citizens in an address that the West is demanding from Serbia on the issue of sanctions and Kosovo and Metohija.

Vučić had previously pointed to outside pressure on Belgrade to secure UN membership for the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo in the context of an upcoming visit to Serbia by US State Department adviser Derek Scholle. Earlier, he suggested that the West would require the Serbian authorities to sign an agreement with the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo as soon as Belgrade supported sanctions against Russia.

The head of the Committee on Kosovo and Metohija of the Assembly (Parliament) of Serbia, Milovan Dretsun, told RIA Novosti in November that the authorities of the self-proclaimed Kosovo, with the support of the EU and the United States , are promoting an unacceptable “Franco-German” proposal on the actual recognition of independence and the admission of Pristina to the agenda of negotiations with Belgrade in Brussels at the UN.