World

Lavrov to hold talks with ICRC President

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 14 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold talks with International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Mirjana Spolyarić on January 20, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
“A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Mirjana Spolyarić is scheduled for January 20,” the ministry said in a statement.
Spoljarich, who took over as ICRC President on October 1, 2022, will visit Russia for the first time in her new capacity, the ministry noted, emphasizing that Moscow is counting on a constructive discussion on issues of interaction with the Committee, primarily in the context of the humanitarian aspects of the Ukrainian crisis.
“During the visit, Spolyarich will also meet with representatives of a number of other Russian departments. We are determined to further strengthen cooperation with the ICRC,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
19:35

Lavrov arrived in Minsk on a working visit

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 14 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Lavrov called the US anti-Russian bill on Africa a provocation

1 hour ago

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine published a list of those killed in a helicopter crash

1 hour ago

They locate 171 possible graves of indigenous children in Canada | News

1 hour ago

Gavrilov spoke about the undermined trust of Russia in NATO and the European Union

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.