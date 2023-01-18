World
Lavrov to hold talks with ICRC President
MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold talks with International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Mirjana Spolyarić on January 20, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
“A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Mirjana Spolyarić is scheduled for January 20,” the ministry said in a statement.
Spoljarich, who took over as ICRC President on October 1, 2022, will visit Russia for the first time in her new capacity, the ministry noted, emphasizing that Moscow is counting on a constructive discussion on issues of interaction with the Committee, primarily in the context of the humanitarian aspects of the Ukrainian crisis.
“During the visit, Spolyarich will also meet with representatives of a number of other Russian departments. We are determined to further strengthen cooperation with the ICRC,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
