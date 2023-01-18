Lavrov to hold talks with ICRC President

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold talks with International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Mirjana Spolyarić on January 20, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Mirjana Spolyarić is scheduled for January 20,” the ministry said in a statement.

“During the visit, Spolyarich will also meet with representatives of a number of other Russian departments. We are determined to further strengthen cooperation with the ICRC,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.