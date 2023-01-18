Lavrov called the US anti-Russian bill on Africa a provocation

MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the bill of the US Congress on the fight against Russian activities in Africa “an American provocation”, which harms primarily the Africans themselves and reflects the West’s colonial approach to the countries of the continent. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the bill of the US Congress on the fight against Russian activities in Africa “an American provocation”, which harms primarily the Africans themselves and reflects the West’s colonial approach to the countries of the continent.

Earlier, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, in an interview with RIA Novosti, said that the bill of the US Congress on combating Russian activities in Africa is contrary to international law and should be withdrawn.

“I assess this law in the same way as Madam Minister (Foreign Affairs) of South Africa,” Lavrov said during a press conference.

“As for how it can affect our relations with Africa, I think her comments already contain the answer. Probably, not every African country, through the mouth of its representative, can clearly indicate its position. Probably, subjective factors can affect somewhere personal, perhaps, in nature , somewhere not so fundamentally one of our African colleagues will react,” he added.

Lavrov stressed that he had no doubts that in the depths of their hearts, even those who do not comment on this kind of “American provocations” still have a deep conviction that “this law harms Africans first of all.”

“Firstly, they are not considered equal – this is a purely colonial mentality in a new dimension. And secondly, you know, when US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in the Trump administration, he traveled around Africa and at public events some kind of rallies held press conferences – he called on everyone to stop trading with Russia and China , because both Russia and China do it for self-interest, to their advantage and to the detriment of Africans,” Lavrov said.

“But America, Pompeo said, trades with you solely so that you develop and you have more democracy. Such, you know, a simple little thing, it is anywhere, and in Africa too, it is perceived as it deserves,” he stressed. Russian minister.

The U.S. House of Representatives in April 2022 approved a bill against “Russia’s malicious activities in Africa.” After that, he went to the Senate for consideration. The bill provides for the application of “punishment” by the United States against African countries for cooperation with Russia in various fields.

Earlier, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that at a meeting with Biden, he spoke about the injustice of the United States to punish African countries for ties with Russia, and expressed disagreement with the bill, which contains such proposals. Ramaphosa called a bill moving through Congress “On Counteracting Malicious Russian Actions” an “irrelevant” document, which, he said, would harm Africa and “marginalize” the continent.

Jacob Mudenda, Speaker of the National Assembly of Zimbabwe, said earlier that African countries reacted with disgust to the US bill to counter “malicious activities of the Russian Federation in Africa”, since it is an encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states supporting Russia.