The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine published a list of those killed in a helicopter crash

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine published a list of employees of the department and the crew of the vessel who died in Brovary in a helicopter crash.

Among them:

—

head of department Denis Monastyrsky;

—

First Deputy Interior Minister Yevgeny Enin;

—

State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yury Lubkovich;

—

deputy head of the patronage service Tatyana Shutyak;

—

Head of the Department for Ensuring Protection of the Department of Internal Security of the National Police Mikhail Pavlushko;

—

Nikoday Anatsky, Leading Inspector of the Communications Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs;

—

aircraft commander – inspector of the special forces aviation squadron on helicopters Alexander Vasilenko;

—

pilot Konstantin Kovalenko;

—

on-board mechanic – surname not indicated.