The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine published a list of those killed in a helicopter crash
head of department Denis Monastyrsky;
First Deputy Interior Minister Yevgeny Enin;
State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yury Lubkovich;
deputy head of the patronage service Tatyana Shutyak;
Head of the Department for Ensuring Protection of the Department of Internal Security of the National Police Mikhail Pavlushko;
Nikoday Anatsky, Leading Inspector of the Communications Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs;
aircraft commander – inspector of the special forces aviation squadron on helicopters Alexander Vasilenko;
pilot Konstantin Kovalenko;
on-board mechanic – surname not indicated.
The eyewitness told the details of the crash of a helicopter in Brovary
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
