The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine published a list of those killed in a helicopter crash

MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine published a list of employees of the department and the crew of the vessel who died in Brovary in a helicopter crash.
Among them:

head of department Denis Monastyrsky;

First Deputy Interior Minister Yevgeny Enin;

State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yury Lubkovich;

deputy head of the patronage service Tatyana Shutyak;

Head of the Department for Ensuring Protection of the Department of Internal Security of the National Police Mikhail Pavlushko;

Nikoday Anatsky, Leading Inspector of the Communications Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs;

aircraft commander – inspector of the special forces aviation squadron on helicopters Alexander Vasilenko;

pilot Konstantin Kovalenko;

on-board mechanic – surname not indicated.

A helicopter belonging to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service crashed this morning in Brovary, Kyiv region, near a kindergarten. According to updated data from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, a total of 14 people died as a result of the incident – nine on board and five on the ground, including one child. 25 people were injured, including 11 children.
“The staff of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine is experiencing indescribable pain from the loss of people, real leaders who worked daily and around the clock for the safety of every Ukrainian citizen. We express our condolences to all the families and friends of the victims,” ​​the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a message on the Telegram channel.
Zelensky’s office said the helicopter was heading to one of the hot spots where the fighting is taking place. Adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko said that sabotage, malfunction of equipment and violation of safety rules are considered as the causes of the helicopter crash. Zelensky instructed the SBU and the National Police to find out all the circumstances of the emergency.
13:33

The eyewitness told the details of the crash of a helicopter in Brovary

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

