They locate 171 possible graves of indigenous children in Canada | News

The Canadian indigenous group Wauzhushk Onigum Nation reported Wednesday that 171 possible graves were located in the town of Kenora, located almost 2,000 kilometers northwest of Toronto.

The native community pointed out that the tombstones were found on the grounds of the former St. Mary’s Indian Residential School where more than 6,000 indigenous children were interned between 1897 and 1972.

The head of the indigenous group, Chris Skead, pointed out that in May last year the search began with the Kaatagoging Survivors Group using a penetrating radar based on anomalies in the terrain.

In this sense, Skead specified that of the graves located in the cemetery of the old school residence, all are unidentified with the exception of five.

Similarly, the Wauzhushk Onigum Nation affirmed that taking into account the testimonies of the survivors and the archaeological evaluations, investigations will be carried out in other possible sites.

TW: readers may be triggered by the recount of Indian Residential Schools. 24-hour Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419.

The Anishinabek Nation stands in solidarity with Wauzhushk Onigum FN — Gaawiin nchke gda’aasii (You Are Not Alone). We are Indigenous, we are strong. #EveryChildMatters pic.twitter.com/t60xGVaQ0y

— Anishinabek Nation (@AnishNation)

January 17, 2023

In line, Skead noted that “both Canada and Ontario have continued to express their commitment to reconciliation, truth and healing in our communities. We look forward to hearing if they will continue to meet these commitments.”

According to a previous study by the Canadian Truth and Reconciliation Commission, more than 3,000 children died in these school facilities due to poor sanitary conditions, as well as mistreatment by those responsible.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

