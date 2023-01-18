World

They locate 171 possible graves of indigenous children in Canada | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Canadian indigenous group Wauzhushk Onigum Nation reported Wednesday that 171 possible graves were located in the town of Kenora, located almost 2,000 kilometers northwest of Toronto.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Pope Francis travels to Canada to apologize to indigenous people

The native community pointed out that the tombstones were found on the grounds of the former St. Mary’s Indian Residential School where more than 6,000 indigenous children were interned between 1897 and 1972.

The head of the indigenous group, Chris Skead, pointed out that in May last year the search began with the Kaatagoging Survivors Group using a penetrating radar based on anomalies in the terrain.

In this sense, Skead specified that of the graves located in the cemetery of the old school residence, all are unidentified with the exception of five.

Similarly, the Wauzhushk Onigum Nation affirmed that taking into account the testimonies of the survivors and the archaeological evaluations, investigations will be carried out in other possible sites.

TW: readers may be triggered by the recount of Indian Residential Schools. 24-hour Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419.

The Anishinabek Nation stands in solidarity with Wauzhushk Onigum FN — Gaawiin nchke gda’aasii (You Are Not Alone). We are Indigenous, we are strong. #EveryChildMatters pic.twitter.com/t60xGVaQ0y

— Anishinabek Nation (@AnishNation)
January 17, 2023

In line, Skead noted that “both Canada and Ontario have continued to express their commitment to reconciliation, truth and healing in our communities. We look forward to hearing if they will continue to meet these commitments.”

According to a previous study by the Canadian Truth and Reconciliation Commission, more than 3,000 children died in these school facilities due to poor sanitary conditions, as well as mistreatment by those responsible.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Lavrov to hold talks with ICRC President

18 mins ago

Lavrov called the US anti-Russian bill on Africa a provocation

1 hour ago

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine published a list of those killed in a helicopter crash

1 hour ago

Gavrilov spoke about the undermined trust of Russia in NATO and the European Union

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.