Gavrilov spoke about the undermined trust of Russia in NATO and the European Union

“The military-political dimension of the OSCE is being completely destroyed. The problem of conventional weapons in Europe has become aggravated. Their rampant buildup has made negotiations on reducing the level of military tension unpromising. Fundamental to European security, the CFE (Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe – ed.) open skies – ed.), aimed at overcoming the material legacy of the era of confrontation, were put out of action by the United States and its minions only to prove that NATO was in demand in the conditions after the end of the Cold War,” Gavrilov said.