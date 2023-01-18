World
Gavrilov spoke about the undermined trust of Russia in NATO and the European Union
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
VIENNA, January 18 – RIA Novosti. Russia’s trust in NATO and the EU has been irrevocably undermined, the West is incapable of negotiating, said Konstantin Gavrilov, head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control.
“Today, the European continent is reaping the fruits of the selfish policy of NATO and the EU, the credibility of which in Russia has been irrevocably undermined. We emphasize again that the “last straw” was the confession of former President Francois Hollande and ex-Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel about the eight-year “simulation of constructiveness” within the ” Normandy format. “The West is not capable of negotiating,” Gavrilov said on Wednesday, speaking at a plenary meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation.
14:14Special military operation in Ukraine
NATO Deputy Secretary General urged to prepare for a protracted conflict in Ukraine
He added that the current crisis in the European security system has “deep roots”, starting with the fact that “through the efforts of Washington and with the silent non-resistance of its allies, everything that was created as a result of World War II and the geopolitical changes that occurred in the world in the late 1980s – years, on the go began to turn into ashes. “
“The military-political dimension of the OSCE is being completely destroyed. The problem of conventional weapons in Europe has become aggravated. Their rampant buildup has made negotiations on reducing the level of military tension unpromising. Fundamental to European security, the CFE (Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe – ed.) open skies – ed.), aimed at overcoming the material legacy of the era of confrontation, were put out of action by the United States and its minions only to prove that NATO was in demand in the conditions after the end of the Cold War,” Gavrilov said.
January 10, 15:43Special military operation in Ukraine
NATO and EU declare support for Ukraine in a declaration of cooperation
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report