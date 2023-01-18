World
Russia entered the top twenty countries in terms of contribution to the development of digital technologies
MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. Russia took 14th place in the integral ranking of countries in terms of contribution to the development of digital technologies in 2021-2022, China took the first place, the USA took the second, and India took the third, follows from the study “Monitoring global digitalization trends in 2022” conducted by Rostelecom .
The rating was built on the basis of a study of the number of scientific publications, patents and the volume of investments made in different countries.
“Interesting changes are noted among the leading countries – quantity turns into quality. China overtook the United States in the integral ranking of countries, becoming the leader in quality indicators – scientific articles and patents in the field of digital technologies. The United States retains leadership only in the amount of investment,” the study says. .
“Russia took 14th place in the ranking,” Boris Gladkov, Vice President of Rostelecom, said during a media breakfast “Analytical hub of ANO Tsifrovaya ekonomika: Trends”.
“In the field of digitalization technologies for the fuel and energy complex, Russia is among the top three countries in terms of registered patents and in the top 5 in terms of scientific publications. Among other countries, one can note interesting dynamics in Iran, which, despite sanctions, entered the world top 10 on scientific publications in two areas – smart grids (Smart grid) and alternative energy,” the study notes.
