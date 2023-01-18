World

Russia entered the top twenty countries in terms of contribution to the development of digital technologies

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 39 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. Russia took 14th place in the integral ranking of countries in terms of contribution to the development of digital technologies in 2021-2022, China took the first place, the USA took the second, and India took the third, follows from the study “Monitoring global digitalization trends in 2022” conducted by Rostelecom .
The rating was built on the basis of a study of the number of scientific publications, patents and the volume of investments made in different countries.
January 10, 12:50

Shoigu announced the digitalization of databases of military registration and enlistment offices

“Interesting changes are noted among the leading countries – quantity turns into quality. China overtook the United States in the integral ranking of countries, becoming the leader in quality indicators – scientific articles and patents in the field of digital technologies. The United States retains leadership only in the amount of investment,” the study says. .
“Russia took 14th place in the ranking,” Boris Gladkov, Vice President of Rostelecom, said during a media breakfast “Analytical hub of ANO Tsifrovaya ekonomika: Trends”.
“In the field of digitalization technologies for the fuel and energy complex, Russia is among the top three countries in terms of registered patents and in the top 5 in terms of scientific publications. Among other countries, one can note interesting dynamics in Iran, which, despite sanctions, entered the world top 10 on scientific publications in two areas – smart grids (Smart grid) and alternative energy,” the study notes.
The direction of digital medicine (e-Health) has become the leader in terms of investment in the world. Overall, e-Health recorded investment transactions totaling more than $722 billion, followed by computational biology with a combined amount of half that of $352 billion.
December 26, 2022, 00:23

The leaders of the final rating of Russian regions are named

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 39 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Gavrilov spoke about the undermined trust of Russia in NATO and the European Union

17 mins ago

The West is tired of helping Ukraine, said the Prime Minister of Poland

1 hour ago

IAEA Permanent Mission Started at Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant

1 hour ago

The West has put the whole of Europe on the brink of armed conflict, Gavrilov said

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.