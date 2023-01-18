World

The West is tired of helping Ukraine, said the Prime Minister of Poland

WARSAW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. Western countries are tired of helping Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Polish television.
Politicians were asked if world leaders notice and appreciate Warsaw’s role in supporting Kyiv. Morawiecki responded positively, but added that “there is also something like fatigue.” According to him, just a few months ago, discussions on this topic were “at different levels of emotion and participation.”

“Today it is very expressive, and I want to warn world leaders against such sentiments that Russia is patient, especially in the long term, … and the West is somewhat tired,” the prime minister said.

Earlier it was reported that the defense ministers of the Baltic countries, Poland and the UK will discuss arms supplies to Ukraine on Thursday. At this meeting, they will present a new package of military assistance to Kyiv. Among other things, heavy weapons were included in the list.
It is expected that the next aid packages will be finalized on January 20 at a meeting to be held at a military base in the German city of Ramstein. The UK has already announced that it will send Challenger 2 tanks and AS90 self-propelled artillery mounts to Ukraine.
Russia sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains military equipment would become a legitimate target for Moscow. The Foreign Ministry stated that the NATO countries were “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Kyiv.
Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that Western supplies are not conducive to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will only have a negative effect.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

