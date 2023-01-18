World
IAEA Permanent Mission Started at Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant
“The IAEA continues to expand its presence in Ukraine. Today I launched the IAEA support and assistance mission in Chernobyl,” Grossi tweeted.
The general director of the organization also noted that most of the activities at the station have been restored.
Earlier this week it was reported about the deployment of IAEA missions at the Rivne and South-Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Before that, the head of the IAEA repeatedly announced the commissioning of agency missions at all Ukrainian nuclear power plants.
