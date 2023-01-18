World

IAEA Permanent Mission Started at Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant

MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi informed on the commencement of the agency’s permanent mission at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.
“The IAEA continues to expand its presence in Ukraine. Today I launched the IAEA support and assistance mission in Chernobyl,” Grossi tweeted.
The general director of the organization also noted that most of the activities at the station have been restored.
Earlier this week it was reported about the deployment of IAEA missions at the Rivne and South-Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Before that, the head of the IAEA repeatedly announced the commissioning of agency missions at all Ukrainian nuclear power plants.
The IAEA urged Moscow and Kyiv to accelerate the creation of a protective zone at the ZNPP



Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

