The West has put the whole of Europe on the brink of armed conflict, Gavrilov said

VIENNA, January 18 – RIA Novosti. The Western policy aimed at the anti-Russian military strengthening of Kyiv has put the whole of Europe on the brink of armed conflict, Konstantin Gavrilov, head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control, said on Wednesday, speaking at a plenary session of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation .
The “co-mediators” of the peace settlement in Ukraine – Germany and France – used the Minsk “Package of Measures” and UN Security Council Resolution 2202 (of February 12, 2015) as a cover for secret diplomacy aimed at the anti-Russian military strengthening of Kyiv with the direct assistance of member countries NATO. Through the efforts of the Eurogrands, this policy eventually brought the whole of Europe to the brink of armed conflict,” he said.
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel said earlier in an interview with the weekly Die Zeit that the mediation efforts of Germany and France in the so-called Minsk format were aimed at giving Ukraine time to “become stronger.”
December 30, 2022, 07:08

West rots by supporting Nazism in Ukraine, French politician says

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

