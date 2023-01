The “co-mediators” of the peace settlement in Ukraine – Germany and France – used the Minsk “Package of Measures” and UN Security Council Resolution 2202 (of February 12, 2015) as a cover for secret diplomacy aimed at the anti-Russian military strengthening of Kyiv with the direct assistance of member countries NATO. Through the efforts of the Eurogrands, this policy eventually brought the whole of Europe to the brink of armed conflict,” he said.