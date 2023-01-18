World
Acting head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine became the head of the National Police Igor Klymenko
MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed head of the National Police Igor Klymenko as deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and entrusted him with the duties of a minister, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday.
“The government appointed Igor Klymenko Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs – Head of the National Police of Ukraine. And entrusted him with the duties of the Minister of Internal Affairs,” Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.
He added that after discussions with the parliament, there will be a submission for the appointment of a new head of the department.
A helicopter belonging to the Ukrainian state emergency service crashed on Wednesday morning in Brovary in the Kyiv region near a kindergarten. There were nine people on board, including Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky, his first deputy Yevgeny Yenin, State Secretary of the department Yuri Lubkovich and their assistants. They all died. According to the head of the Kyiv regional military administration Oleksiy Kuleba, 18 people died in the crash, 29 were injured, including 15 children. According to updated data of the State Emergency Service (GSES) of Ukraine, at 15.00 Moscow time, 17 people died in a helicopter crash, including 4 children and 9 people on board. It is also reported that 25 people were injured, including 11 children, all of them were hospitalized.
14:49
The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, who died in a plane crash, flew to Kharkov
Zelensky’s office said the helicopter was heading to one of the hot spots where the fighting is taking place. Adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, said that sabotage, malfunction of equipment, violation of safety rules are considered as the causes of the helicopter crash. Zelensky instructed the SBU and the National Police to find out all the circumstances of the helicopter crash.
According to the command of the air forces of Ukraine, the crashed Super Puma helicopter is one of the ones transferred earlier by France for the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the civil service for emergencies.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
