Acting head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine became the head of the National Police Igor Klymenko

A helicopter belonging to the Ukrainian state emergency service crashed on Wednesday morning in Brovary in the Kyiv region near a kindergarten. There were nine people on board, including Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky, his first deputy Yevgeny Yenin, State Secretary of the department Yuri Lubkovich and their assistants. They all died. According to the head of the Kyiv regional military administration Oleksiy Kuleba, 18 people died in the crash, 29 were injured, including 15 children. According to updated data of the State Emergency Service (GSES) of Ukraine, at 15.00 Moscow time, 17 people died in a helicopter crash, including 4 children and 9 people on board. It is also reported that 25 people were injured, including 11 children, all of them were hospitalized.