Acting head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine became the head of the National Police Igor Klymenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed head of the National Police Igor Klymenko as deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and entrusted him with the duties of a minister, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday.

“The government appointed Igor Klymenko Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs – Head of the National Police of Ukraine. And entrusted him with the duties of the Minister of Internal Affairs,” Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that after discussions with the parliament, there will be a submission for the appointment of a new head of the department.

Zelensky’s office said the helicopter was heading to one of the hot spots where the fighting is taking place. Adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, said that sabotage, malfunction of equipment, violation of safety rules are considered as the causes of the helicopter crash. Zelensky instructed the SBU and the National Police to find out all the circumstances of the helicopter crash.