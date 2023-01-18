In Ukraine, they proposed to expand the grocery deal

MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine wants to expand the “product deal” to include steel supplies, said Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko. Ukraine wants to expand the “product deal” to include steel supplies, said Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko.

According to her, the country’s GDP could grow by 3% if the Ukrainian conflict ends and seaports open.

“We will focus on building more storage facilities for agricultural goods, but what we need to do from a strategic point of view is to open seaports. This is not only about agriculture, but also about steel,” Sviridenko said in an interview with Bloomberg.

“Ukraine wants to expand a key grain export agreement to include steel supplies to support an economy hit by … war,” the agency said, citing Sviridenko.

Earlier, the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine reported that the fall in Ukraine’s GDP in 2022, according to preliminary data, is estimated at 30.4%, which is the worst figure in the history of the country.

The grain deal, which was signed on July 22, 2022 by representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN, involves the export of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizer across the Black Sea from three ports, including Odessa. The Joint Coordinating Center (JCC) in Istanbul is responsible for coordinating the movement of ships.

The contract expired on November 18, 2022, but meant an automatic extension for 120 days if either party did not object. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that “no such objections were received,” at the same time noting that the Russian side allows a technical extension of the “Black Sea initiative” for the export of Ukrainian grain without any changes in terms and scope.

The deal itself is an integral part of the package deal, which, among other things, provides for the unblocking of Russian exports of food and fertilizers – Moscow noted that this was precisely what was not fulfilled. At the same time, there were assurances from the UN that the restrictions would be lifted.