Lavrov said there was no parity in the number of Russian and US diplomats

MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. There is no parity in the number of diplomats of the Russian Federation and the United States, Washington has a “serious head start” in this matter, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
“Now we don’t have parity, we have a ratio of diplomats seriously in favor of the United States. Because the total figure, which is the same for us and for them, in our case includes employees of the Russian mission to the UN, who have nothing to do with bilateral relations between Russia and The United States and which, in other circumstances, should not have been counted in this parity number. And they are counted. And this, by the way, is 140 people,” he said during the annual final press conference.
“Therefore, the Americans have a very serious odds here. When they cry about the fact that there is no one to issue visas, do not believe it. We have 140 fewer people at bilateral foreign agencies, we have not stopped issuing visas, we have not sent any of the American citizens to receive a visa in Venezuela, Cuba or Nicaragua. We could, but we’re just not petty, we try to be serious people,” he stressed.
