World

Lavrov said there was no parity in the number of Russian and US diplomats

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. There is no parity in the number of diplomats of the Russian Federation and the United States, Washington has a “serious head start” in this matter, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
“Now we don’t have parity, we have a ratio of diplomats seriously in favor of the United States. Because the total figure, which is the same for us and for them, in our case includes employees of the Russian mission to the UN, who have nothing to do with bilateral relations between Russia and The United States and which, in other circumstances, should not have been counted in this parity number. And they are counted. And this, by the way, is 140 people,” he said during the annual final press conference.
“Therefore, the Americans have a very serious odds here. When they cry about the fact that there is no one to issue visas, do not believe it. We have 140 fewer people at bilateral foreign agencies, we have not stopped issuing visas, we have not sent any of the American citizens to receive a visa in Venezuela, Cuba or Nicaragua. We could, but we’re just not petty, we try to be serious people,” he stressed.
January 4, 23:13

The State Department announced an unequal number of diplomats in the missions of the United States and Russia

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The West has put the whole of Europe on the brink of armed conflict, Gavrilov said

5 mins ago

Acting head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine became the head of the National Police Igor Klymenko

22 mins ago

In Ukraine, they proposed to expand the grocery deal

42 mins ago

Western statements on sanctions against Russia drop masks, Lavrov says

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.