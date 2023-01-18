Western statements on sanctions against Russia drop masks, Lavrov says

The West has thrown off its masks with statements on new sanctions against Russia, no one is observing any decorum anymore, anti-Russian sanctions are aimed at “revolution against the current leadership of the Russian Federation,” said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Lavrov drew attention to the fact that the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said at a forum in Davos that US and European sanctions would lead the Russian economy to decades of recession. According to her, restrictive measures are included in a number of other measures to support the Kyiv regime, along with the supply of weapons and the provision of financial resources.