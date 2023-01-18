World
Western statements on sanctions against Russia drop masks, Lavrov says
MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. The West has thrown off its masks with statements on new sanctions against Russia, no one is observing any decorum anymore, anti-Russian sanctions are aimed at “revolution against the current leadership of the Russian Federation,” said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Lavrov drew attention to the fact that the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said at a forum in Davos that US and European sanctions would lead the Russian economy to decades of recession. According to her, restrictive measures are included in a number of other measures to support the Kyiv regime, along with the supply of weapons and the provision of financial resources.
“They say there is such an expression:” the masks have been thrown off. , swore that we are not talking about sanctions that will punish peoples, populations, these are sanctions against regimes. Where are these exhortations now?” Lavrov said on Wednesday during a press conference on the results of the activities of Russian diplomacy in 2022.
“Sanctions against Russia are openly declared as aimed at making the people make a revolution against the current leaders of Russia. Here, no one observes any decorum and is not going to observe it,” the minister said.
Lavrov added that the “frantic attempts” by the United States to ensure the dominance of the United States and the rest of the West, which “Washington completely crushed under itself”, reflect the understanding that “historically they act against the objective course of events, and in fact they are trying to stop the formation of a multipolar world.”
