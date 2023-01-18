The court left Kasem arrested in Latvia in custody

“The appeal filed by the lawyers was denied. The court upheld the previous measure of restraint in the form of detention,” the agency’s Telegram channel says.

In the Russian Foreign Ministry, Kasem’s arrest was considered the revenge of the dictatorial regimes for the journalist’s adherence to principles and the policy of terror against dissidents. The Human Rights Council under the President of Russia, Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova appealed to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media and the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights with a request to intervene in the situation with the arrest of Kasem.