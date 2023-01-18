World

The court left Kasem arrested in Latvia in custody

MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. The court left the editor-in-chief of Sputnik Lithuania, Marat Kasem, who was arrested in Latvia, Sputnik Near Abroad told Sputnik.
“The appeal filed by the lawyers was denied. The court upheld the previous measure of restraint in the form of detention,” the agency’s Telegram channel says.
The journalist’s defense announced that they would file a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights.
Marat Kasem is a citizen of Latvia, he has lived in Moscow for several years and works in the Russia Today media group, which also includes Sputnik Lithuania. On December 30, the journalist arrived in Latvia for family reasons, after which he was detained. On January 5, the Riga court took him into custody, and the journalist was transferred to the city’s Central Prison.
Director General of the Russia Today media group Dmitry Kiselev called Kasem’s detention illegal and urged the world community to do everything possible for his release. According to him, all this is happening in the conditions of “European lawlessness”, when a person can be arrested for being engaged in professional journalistic activities, for his position and the information that he reports.
In the Russian Foreign Ministry, Kasem’s arrest was considered the revenge of the dictatorial regimes for the journalist’s adherence to principles and the policy of terror against dissidents. The Human Rights Council under the President of Russia, Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova appealed to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media and the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights with a request to intervene in the situation with the arrest of Kasem.
