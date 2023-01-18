7 magnitude earthquake shakes eastern Indonesia | News

Report This Content

An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 was registered this Wednesday in the Moluccas Sea more than 150 kilometers from Indonesia, generating a tsunami alert on the coasts of the Pacific Ocean.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) the epicenter of the powerful tremor was located 150 km northwest of the Indonesian island of Halmahera with a depth of 60 km.

From the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center they indicated that the magnitude of the earthquake was 7.1 and originated at a depth of 60 kilometers.

For its part, the Indonesian Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency warned of possible aftershocks after the quake.

Meanwhile, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for possible tsunami waves.

Indonesia’s meteorological agency did not issue a tsunami warning, but warned residents of towns near the epicenter of possible aftershocks.

Indonesia often experiences intense seismic and volcanic activity due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates collide.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



