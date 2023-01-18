In Belarus, sentenced those accused of leaking security officials data

MINSK, January 18 – RIA Novosti. The Minsk City Court sentenced in absentia five accused of leaking data of security forces to the Internet to 12 years in prison each, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

The case on accusations of Yanina Sazanovich, Dmitry Navosha, Valeria Zanemonskaya, Olga Vysotskaya and Daniil Bogdanovich under the articles “incitement of hatred” and “illegal actions in relation to information about private life and personal data” was sent to court in October.

“Finally appoint Bogdanovich, Navosha, Sazanovich, Zanemonskaya, Vysotskaya a sentence of imprisonment for a term of 12 years with a fine of 18,500 Belarusian rubles (more than 7 thousand dollars) each,” the judge said.

According to the court decision, Navosha and Bogdanovich should serve their sentences in a high-security colony, while the rest of the defendants – in a general regime colony.

“The court satisfied the claims of the victims for the recovery of material compensation and moral damage, and more than 600 thousand Belarusian rubles (about 228 thousand dollars) were recovered from the accused in total. Their property was left under arrest to ensure the execution of the sentence in terms of payment of state duty, civil claims , fines,” Sokolova told reporters after the verdict was announced.

The prosecutor drew attention to the fact that a number of victims decided to send the compensation due to them to charity – to children’s and social institutions.

She recalled that on Wednesday, five defendants in the case of leaking data from the Belarusian security forces were found guilty of creating and administering a number of destructive Telegram channels, in which data of law enforcement officers, officials, judges and other people were illegally distributed, as well as of deliberately inciting social hatred. a group of persons. The prosecutor stated that the defendants were sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined 18,500 Belarusian rubles (about $7,000). The verdict has not entered into force and can be appealed.

On December 12, the Minsk City Court began to consider the case against the administrators of the Telegram channel, which published the data of the security forces, the accused, who had previously left the country, did not appear in court, their interests are represented by lawyers. This case was the first one brought to trial in special proceedings in absentia. The public prosecutor asked the court to appoint five defendants to 12 years in prison each.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, “no later than August 2020, the accused and other persons united into a criminal group, within which they created and administered the Black Book of Belarus Telegram channel (recognized as an extremist formation in the republic) and other similar resources.” The department said that this group illegally collected and placed in the public domain information about the private lives and personal data of hundreds of citizens in connection with their professional activities. Among them are police officers, prosecutors, judges, and journalists. After the publications, crimes were committed against some of them, including the destruction and damage of property, threats of violence.

In July, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a law introducing the institution of special (absentee) proceedings in criminal cases under the articles “act of terrorism”, “genocide”, “mercenarism”, “treason against the state”, “sabotage”, “creation of an extremist formation or participation in in it”, “riots”, “calls for sanctions”. These amendments make it possible to issue court verdicts in absentia, including decisions to confiscate the property of the perpetrators in order to compensate for the damage caused by them.